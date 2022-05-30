Play Brightcove video

A Liverpool fan from county Down has described his experience at Saturday's Champions League final as "disgraceful."

The Paris match which Liverpool lost to Real Madrid was delayed for 30 minutes.

Uefa, European football's governing body, cited "security concerns" for the delay, claiming thousands of fans tried to enter the stadium with fake tickets.

Paul Keown who is from Downpatrick was caught up in the ugly scenes outside the stadium in Paris as fans struggled to enter the ground.



He said: "Children were crying it was an absolutely horrendous situation to be in...I was pretty lucky to get in just before they started pepper spraying and tear gassing innocent fans."

Paul Keown, who also has a 10-year-old son told UTV he would never bring him to a final football final ever after witnessing the scenes.

"It's a disgrace, we want an apology and we want to be able to go to games to feel safe and enjoy it," he said.

As well as football fans, politicians and UK authorities have slammed the policing of the match in Paris after people were tear-gassed and involved in violent clashes.

The UK government has called for a full investigation.

