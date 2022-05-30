Play Brightcove video

Richard McNeill tells UTV News he would 'certainly think twice' about who he flies with after his experience.

At least 1,000 easyJet passengers have missed flights due to cancellations, as the airline struggles with mass disruption.

The latest blow for holidaymakers comes after people arriving to fly from Dublin Airport were also faced with lengthy security queues over the weekend.

Richard McNeill was left stranded in Turkey at the weekend after his easyjet flight to Belfast was cancelled - and he still doesn't know why.

He managed to get home in the end, but described a stressful situation.

"People were feeling frustrated for sure because of the lack of information...the only people we could speak to were the airport staff themselves," he told UTV News.

A passenger describes being caught up in massive queues at Dublin airport

Play Brightcove video

Richard, from Banbridge, made the decision to fly to Edinburgh, along with another family.

The group then paid for a taxi to Cairnryan to get the boat home - which was cheaper than staying at the airport hotel for £500 a night.

Easyjet has said it is disheartened by the situation and cancelling a flight is a last resort.

The airline apologised for any inconvenience.