The Westlink in Belfast has been closed in both directions after a lorry fire.

Police said the move was to allow the fire service to deal with the incident with smoke causing visibility issues.

A PSNI spokeswoman said: "There's a lorry on fire just before Clifton Street off slip (Westlink, Belfast) on the citybound side.

"Smoke is causing visibility issues for motorists in the area and it is anticipated that the Westlink will be closed in both directions imminently to allow NIFRS to deal with the fire."

More follows...