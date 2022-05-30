Stormont recall, travel disruption and Derry GAA success: Monday news headlines

Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Michelle Napier has your Monday morning headlines:

Stormont Recall

The Northern Ireland Assembly will sit later to try and elect a Speaker, following a Sinn Féin recall petition.

The DUP has described the move as a 'stunt'. The party has boycotted the power-sharing institutions as part of its protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

DUP Leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson insists they will not be bound by timetables but Sinn Féin say an Executive must be formed to deal with local matters.

Travel Disruption

Travellers faced another weekend of disruption after a number of EasyJet flights between Belfast and airports such as Gatwick and Edinburgh were cancelled.

Meanwhile, Dublin Airport has admitted mistakes were made after it was forced to warn passengers they may miss their flights due to lengthy queues.

Acid Attack

A man has suffered burn injuries following reports of an acid attack in Newry.

Police said he was assaulted by a number of people at Chancellors Hall yesterday morning.

He has been taken to hospital with burns and a suspected broken arm.

Centenary Parade

Tens of thousands of people gathered in Belfast on Saturday to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland.

Crowds lined the streets as Orangemen paraded from Stormont buildings to City Hall.

The event had been postponed from last year.

GAA

Derry have ended their long wait have won their first Ulster Championship title in 24 years after beating Donegal in Clones yesterday.

The teams were neck and neck throughout the game, and were tied at the end of normal time.

But Derry edged in front in extra time to win by one-16 to one-14, and lift the Anglo-Celt Cup for the first time since 1998.

