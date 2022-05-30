Police are investigating following a report of criminal damage at a new school build in Craigavon.

Officers were called to the site on the Monbrief East Road at around 7:20am on Monday.

A number of window panes on a pallet were damaged and windows inside the building, both fitted and unfitted, had also been vandalised.

Police say they estimate thousands of pounds worth of damage has been caused.

Sergeant Stewart said: “Police received a report at 7.20am on Monday, 30th May that three windows of a crane cab had been broken.

“A number of window panes on a pallet were also damaged and windows inside the building, both fitted and unfitted, had also been vandalised.

“Site equipment had also been thrown onto the roof of the building.

“We estimate this appalling act of vandalism to have cost thousands of pounds worth of damages.

“I would appeal to anyone involved in this kind of anti-social activity to stop and would also urge anyone with any information or concerns to contact our Neighbourhood Team.

“Reporting incidents that impact on your quality of life helps us to focus patrols where they are needed most."

