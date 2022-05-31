Play Brightcove video

A doctor's treatment of a four-year-old boy transplant patient fell seriously below expected standards of a reasonably competent anaesthetist, a misconduct tribunal has been told.

The criticism was made by an expert witness during Tuesday's hearing at the tribunal which is examining the level of care given by Dr Robert Taylor to Adam Strain.

The little boy died following surgery at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in 1995.

The care given by anaesthetist Dr Robert Taylor was examined in a report compiled by an expert witness in 2019.

Dr Alistar McCrirrick is a recently retired consultant anaesthetist appointed by the General Medical Council.

His findings were presented to the medical misconduct tribunal currently examining Dr Taylor’s fitness to practice.

Adam Strain’s surgery was Dr Taylor's first renal transplant.

He administered 3.5 litres of fluid which contained extremely low sodium levels.

Adam’s sodium levels dropped dramatically during the operation. That led to swelling on the brain, which proved fatal.

The report states Dr Taylor administered too much of the wrong fluids too quickly.

He is also accused of failing to recognise that Adam was developing Dilutional Hyponatremia from a blood sample taken during surgery.

Dr McCrirrick stated: “Dr Taylor should have been aware of the risks of using so much of this fluid.”

He also found Dr Taylor didn’t carry out a preoperative visit to Adam and didn’t take a blood sample as the procedure got underway.

These actions were criticised as falling “below the expected standards of a reasonably competent anaesthetist”.

Dr Taylor’s past refusal to accept a coroner's verdict surrounding his actions in relation to Adam Strain’s death was also described as being "way beyond a plausible or reasonable position to maintain".

In 2012, Dr Taylor did concede to the Hyponatremia Inquiry that he administered an inappropriate amount of fluids.

Dr Taylor is facing several allegations made by the General Medical Council of failures in relation to Adam Strain’s care.

The GMC also alleges he acted dishonestly in evidence given to the coroner, in an interview made under caution during a police investigation and in two statements submitted to the Hyponatremia Inquiry.

Dr Taylor is not participating in this tribunal. The hearings are continuing in his absence.