As MLAs fail to elect a speaker, UTV's Political Editor Tracey Magee has all the latest analysis.

Also on View From Stormont, Paul Givan has said if the DUP gets everything it wants with regards to the Northern Ireland Protocol they will nominate a deputy First Minister. Speaking on UTV's View From Stormont he said: "We will appoint a deputy first minister to take on that role."

