Former DUP MLA Paula Bradley is to return to politics as a member of Antrim and Newtownabbey council.

The party's deputy leader has been co-opted in the Glengormley DEA to replace Phillip Brett, who was elected to replace her at Stormont.

In March, Ms Bradley announced she would not contest the Assembly elections, having served as a north Belfast MLA since 2011.

She said she would not be seeking re-election as an MLA for family reasons. She had previously represented Glengormley on Newtownabbey Borough Council.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: "Paula continues to play an important role within the party since stepping down from the Assembly.

"I am delighted that she will also continue as a public representative for the Glengormley area.

"Paula has a first-class record of public service since 2005 when she was first elected as a local councillor and then during her time as an MLA."

Ms Bradley said, "Stepping back from the Northern Ireland Assembly was one of the most difficult decisions I have had to make, but it was the right step to take.

"I am looking forward to again serving the people within this new role."

