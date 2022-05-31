Play Brightcove video

Paddy Lane's rise to international football has been a quick one. From playing in the sixth tier of English football on loan at Farsley Celtic a year ago to starting for Northern Ireland against Hungary in March, it's been quite the journey. Lane's first season at Fleetwood Town was a huge success. He made 39 appearances, scored five goals and assisted a further eight. His impressive form led to him being named the League One Player of the Year at the end of season awards and it's widely reported West Ham are keeping tabs on him. The versatile midfielder has been likened to "a young Stuart Dallas" by his international manager Ian Baraclough, who worked hard to bring him into the fold as he was also eligible to play for Republic of Ireland and Wales. Lane, 21, made a surprise start against Hungary in March but wants to make that a regular occurrence for Northern Ireland. "When I first came in it was surreal, everyone was great with me, now I want to carry on that journey and see how far I can go," Lane told UTV. Lane is expected to play his part in Northern Ireland's Nations League games this month starting against Greece on Thursday at Windsor Park. They travel to Cyprus and Kosovo before welcoming Cyprus to Windsor Park for the return leg next Sunday. Northern Ireland's Nations League Fixtures Thursday 2 June Northern Ireland v Greece 7.45pm Sunday 5 June Cyprus v Northern Ireland 5pm Thursday 9 June Kosovo v Northern Ireland 7.45pm Sunday 12 June Northern Ireland v Cyprus 2pm