Harassment case, Protocol and treat foods: Tuesday's news headlines

Michelle Napier has your Tuesday morning headlines:

Morelli Harassments case

A Coleraine woman who was sexually harassed while working for Morelli Ice Cream has been awarded £20,000 at an industrial tribunal.

Shauna McFarland suffered harrasment at the hands of ex-supervisor Remi Di Vito while working as an admin assistant, dating back from 2016.

The tribunal ruled his behaviour to be 'sleazy and sustained'.

The company has apologised and says it deeply regrets Ms McFarland's ordeal.

Protocol

Former first minister Paul Givan has said that if the DUP's issues regarding the Northern Ireland protocol are resolved, they will nominate a deputy first minister.

The party has previously said it wouldn't allow a new government to be formed unless changes are made to the Brexit deal.

Missing man

Police have renewed appeals for information on the whereabouts of an 82-year-old Belleek man Peter Bartlett who has been missing since July 2018.

It is believed that Mr Bartlett travelled by ferry from Rosslare to Cherbourg four years ago.

The PSNI says he never checked into his campsite he was due to arrive in northern France.

Treat food

Families here spend on average almost three times as much money on treat foods like crisps and chocolate each year than what they spend on fruit.

Research from Safe Food reveals that 600 pounds is spent every year on treats.

