The Western Trust has announced it is to provide an extra day of paediatric general surgery per month at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

The initiative is part of a Northern Ireland-wide drive to improve access to elective paediatric general surgery.

"I welcome today’s statement by Western Trust that they will provide additional theatre sessions for children at South West Acute Hospital," said Health Minister Robin Swann.

"This is an important step to recover our elective paediatric surgery services after the difficult time over the last couple of years.” The department has also confirmed more paedatric surgery capacity will be added in other trusts across Northern Ireland.

The Northern Trust is to add two paediatric general surgery day lists per month from July 2022.

The Southern Trust is to run two ad hoc paediatric general surgery lists in Daisy Hill Hospital, as well as providing dental, ear, nose and throat surgery lists.

Meanwhile, the South Eastern Trust is to deliver weekly sessions across ENT, general surgery, dental and general anaesthetic MRI, with additional sessions on weekends, with regular surgery lists also in operation at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in the Belfast Trust.

"I will have a relentless drive on bringing down waiting times," Mr Swann added.

"Today’s announcement by Western Trust and the steps taken in other Trusts will allow us to do so across elective paediatric general surgery.

"This is a positive development and something that needs to continue across all specialities and all Trusts.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.