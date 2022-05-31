A County Tyrone man has appeared in court accused of unlawfully killing his elderly father during an alleged incident just under a year ago.

Cyril Kelly (54) from Blackwater Road, Dromore is charged with the manslaughter of William (John) Kelly on a date between 15 June and 7 July 2021.

A detective constable told Omagh Magistrates' Court the charge could be connected.

Blackwater Road outside of Dromore in County Tyrone. Credit: UTV

Kelly, who is understood to own a film production company, spoke only to confirm his name and that he understood the charge.

No details surrounding the circumstances of the victim’s death or how his son came to be arrested were disclosed during the short hearing which lasted just over one minute.

District Judge Bernie Kelly remanded Kelly on bail to return to court 19 July.

Mr Kelly Senior of the same address as the accused, died at South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen aged 84.

The scene of the alleged incident in the Dromore area of Co Tyrone. Credit: UTV

Initially there did not appear to be any concerns but it later transpired officers from the PSNI Major Investigation Team had launched a murder enquiry and arrested Mr Kelly’s son and widow shortly after his death.

Both were interviewed and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Then earlier this month, it was confirmed that the son had been charged with manslaughter.

His 86-year-old mother was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service for allegedly withholding information and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Kelly Senior, a father of five and grandfather of 13, had been married for 60 years at the time of his death.

A successful shopkeeper and postmaster, he was described as: “An attentive, loving husband, father and eventually grandfather … A quiet man of quiet strength and quiet love …. a fixture in the life of many locals … unassuming, with a friendly word for everyone and a harsh word for no-one.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.