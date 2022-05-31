Almost a quarter of emergency calls to the PSNI are not answered within 10 seconds, new data has revealed.

The PSNI answers 76% of calls inside this timeframe.

However the target is 90% for police services in Northern Ireland, England and Wales.

The figures were revealed as 999 performance data for police services across the UK was published by the Home Office for the first time.

It showed that only one UK police service - Avon and Somerset Police - met the target of answering 90% of 999 calls within 10 seconds.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd, from the PSNI, said the force is always striving to improve.

“When you have call demands going up 5% per year and static budgets it’s always a pressure to do better, but we accept that challenge, we have been improving it and we will continue to improve it as we go forward," he told UTV.

The data covers the period from November 2021 to April 2022 and during that time, the PSNI answered calls on average within 9.7 seconds.

The PSNI says it receives more than 193,000 emergency calls a year.

However, ACC Todd said a "significant number" of hoax, prank, or inappropriate 999 calls are received and urged people to use the service responsibly.

“We know that most people will call the police in their time of need, but unfortunately this isn’t always the case with prank calls and inappropriate use of the system," said ACC Todd.

"My message to the public is always call 999 if a serious offence is in progress or has just been committed; if there is a threat to someone’s life, or they are in immediate danger or harm, or if property is in danger of being damaged; or if a serious disruption to the public is likely.

“If it is less urgent, and a police matter and you are able to, you can report this via our online reporting form on our website or by dialling 101.”

