'Terrifying ordeal' for victim attacked by masked men in Londonderry

Police are hunting a gang of masked men who carried out a gun attack at a property in Londonderry.

The group, armed with poles and bars, forced their way into a block of flats in the High Park area of the city at 10.30pm on Monday.

They fired a shot into a flat as the occupant came to the front door.

Police said the assailants did not gain entry to the victim's flat.

However, the victim was struck by an object thrown through the window and he sustained a head injury.

Investigations have been taking place at the scene on Tuesday (31 May).

"This was a terrifying ordeal for the victim, who could have been seriously injured, or worse," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We are treating this as attempted murder, at this time.

"As our enquiries continue to establish who was involved and a motive, I'm appealing to anyone with information about this despicable attack to get in touch with us.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area last night, between 10pm and 11pm, to contact us."