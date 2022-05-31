By Peter Moor

A woman has been left "very upset" after a flight cancellation left her unable to visit her sick father.

Siobhan Lowey lives near Gatwick Airport and was due to fly to Belfast until EasyJet cancelled her flight.

There has been widespread disruption over the past week with numerous flights cancelled.

"My dad is poorly and I was flying out to see him. Time is precious for me as I don’t know how long he has left," Siobhan told UTV.

"EasyJet did message to say get to the airport early as there are delays at security," Siobhan said.

"At 2am this morning [Tuesday] I received a message to say the flight was delayed. I was due to fly at 6.15am from Gatwick to Belfast City. I was on the motorway and at 3.45am when the message come through to say the flight had been cancelled .

"The annoying part is they advise you to get to the airport early. People will be either on route or at the airport when they receive notification of the cancellation."

Siobhan is one of a number of passengers to have faced disruption over recent weeks, with a number of EasyJet flights cancelled.

In a response to UTV, an EasyJet spokesperson said:

"We are very sorry that flight EZY701 from London Gatwick to Belfast on 31 May was cancelled.

"We notified customers directly of their options to rebook or receive and refund and are providing hotel accommodation and meals where required.

"Nonetheless we fully understand the disruption this will have caused to their plans and we are very sorry for this. The airline said at the weekend that it had cancelled around 200 flights over the half term break and had apologised for any inconvenience.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.