A mixed weather forecast is in store for Northern Ireland this bank holiday weekend as the UK prepares to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Met Office says the region will see an "unsettled" start to the long weekend, with the possibility of showers on both Thursday and Friday.

However forecasters expect the weather to improve later in the week, with drier conditions expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Helen Caughey said: “While it may be an unsettled start to the long weekend for some with showers for Northern Ireland, Wales and western England, many parts will see much more settled conditions over the long Jubilee Weekend, with plenty of dry weather and good spells of sunshine.

"Temperatures will be widely into the low 20s, feeling warmer in the sunshine, although temperatures will drop off quickly into the evenings.

"Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern England look like they’ll see the driest conditions from Friday onwards most likely enjoying some prolonged periods of sunshine."

