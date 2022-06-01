SSE Airtricity has announced a huge 43% gas price hike affecting around 190,000 of its customers.

The firm blamed instability in the global energy markets.

This tariff change means a typical household customer will see an average increase equivalent to around £1.02 per day.

The price change comes into effect from 1 July 2022 and will apply to all domestic and small business customers supplied by SSE Airtricity.

This will mean that the average domestic gas bill will increase by £373 to £1,243 per year.

SSE Airtricity has also announced a £1million donation to a charity to help support people who are struggling with the cost of living.

Andrew Greer, SSE Airtricity general manager said: "We understand energy prices are a serious concern for families across Northern Ireland and know this is not the news our customers want to hear.

"The cost of purchasing natural gas has remained at its highest level in over a decade and at times in recent months, it has hit record highs. Following our last price announcement, we had hoped for some market improvements; however, the war in Ukraine has intensified the energy crisis and compounded the issues facing all energy suppliers today."

He added: "We would encourage any customer who is having difficulty with their energy costs to please contact us, and we will work with you to find a solution together. Meanwhile, we will continue to watch markets closely and will pass on reductions as soon as we can.” As a regulated gas supplier in Northern Ireland, SSE Airtricity’s tariffs are independently scrutinised and approved by the Utility Regulator and carried out in consultation with the Consumer Council and the Department for the Economy. This tariff review has been undertaken during a period of unprecedented energy market volatility and record highs in wholesale natural gas costs.

SSE Airtricity encourages any customer who may be in difficulty to get in touch and the company will work with them to find a solution. Customers who wish to speak to SSE Airtricity can do so by calling the number below or visiting https://www.airtricitygasni.com/.