A DUP MLA says he has been met with a "wall of silence" from Tesco after raising concerns that platinum jubilee merchandise is not being sold in some of its Northern Ireland branches.

The supermarket has been promoting a variety of items to mark the bank holiday weekend including food for street parties.

The retailer told UTV it was stocking some products for those wanting to celebrate the occasion and was offering customers a chance to win a voucher to spend in store.

Keith Buchanan said his constituents in Mid Ulster had contacted him seeking clarity as to why the goods were not in stock in the Cookstown store.

Mr Buchanan said: "I contacted Tesco’s senior leadership about this matter but as yet Tesco has failed to provide any clarity on why materials which are available in other UK stores are not available in Cookstown.

"My constituents would like to know how the decision was made to exclude some stores from the national celebration of her Majesty the Queen’s platinum jubilee but include other Northern Ireland stores.

"The Tesco happy and glorious campaign which seeks to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee has as part of it an opportunity to nominate a jubilee Hero for a £700 gift card.

"The terms indicate that the competition runs in Northern Ireland but like merchandise, are some Northern Ireland stores excluded?

"These are all questions my constituents would like answers to, but they have been met with a wall of silence from Tesco corporate.”

UUP MLA Tom Elliott also questioned the supermarket over the stock in its Cookstown store.

In a statement, Tesco said: “Our customers really value the choice we offer and we know many of our customers in Northern Ireland want to celebrate the Jubilee.

"That’s why we are stocking some products to help those who want to celebrate, as well as giving the chance to win a limited-edition Jubilee Card with £700 to spend in-store or online."

Meanwhile the TUV says it has received "multiple complaints" claiming Home Bargains and Asda stores in Northern Ireland also aren't stocking Jubilee goods in some of its stores in Northern Ireland.

It said it has written to the companies for a response. UTV has also contacted Asda and Home Bargains for a response.

