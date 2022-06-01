Electricity price rise and Sinn Fein in Brussels: Wednesday morning headlines

Play Brightcove video

Emma Patterson has your Wednesday morning headlines:

Electricity price rise

The cost of living crisis continues with a 33% increase to electricity costs for SSE Airtricity residential consumers set to come into effect from today.

SSE says the typical customers will see their costs increase by around 64p per day.

The Consumer Council estimates the average customer will see price rises of almost £250.

Sinn Féin Brussels visit

Sinn Fein's leaders are to meet with the European Commission in Brussels later today to discuss the Northern Ireland protocol and the recent Assembly election.

Mary Lou McDonald and Michelle O'Neill will meet with Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and parliamentary groups.

The party says the solution to Protocol issues will be through negotiation.

Belfast Mayor

A new Lord Mayor of Belfast will be selected later today to replace the outgoing Alliance mayor Michael Long.

He has served as Mayor for the last month, after replacing Kate Nicholl following her election to the Assembly.

The next Lord Mayor will be selected from Sinn Féin.

Dublin Airport Queues

Ireland's Transport Minister Eamon Ryan says Dublin Airport "cannot guarantee" huge queues seen at the weekend will not be repeated.

The airport's operator is due to outline its final arrangements for this Bank Holiday weekend, including increased security lanes.

Steven Davis

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has signed a one-year contract extension with Rangers.

Davis said he is delighted to stay on at the club he supported as a boy, and that he's targeting more silverware with the Glasgow Club.

