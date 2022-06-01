South Belfast MLA Kate Nicholl has announced the birth of her second child.

Baby Étaín has returned home with her mother, her father Fergal and her new big brother Cian.

The former Belfast Lord Mayor was elected to the Assembly three weeks ago.

In a tweet, accompanied with pic of her, the baby and husband Fergal Sherry she said: "Thank you for all the lovely messages.

"We can’t believe Baby Étaín is finally here. Our hearts are bursting & we’re endlessly grateful to the wonderful midwives at the Royal who looked after us so well."

Mrs Nicholl served as Lord Mayor of Belfast from May 2021, taking a public stand on numerous issues including the provision of services for homeless women.She then successfully stood for election in the South Belfast constituency, winning election to the Assembly for the first time.

Mrs Nicholl, who is originally from Zimbabwe, told the Belfast Telegraph Evelyn was inspired by her late grandmother who fought against apartheid.

“I couldn’t think of a better way of honouring her than naming my daughter after her. I want my kids to have the same pride in her that I do," she said.

