The latest electricity price hike has come into effect for SSE Airtricity customers in Northern Ireland.

Household bills will rise by 33% for customers with the increase being blamed on sustained increases in wholesale energy costs.

SSE says the typical customers will see their costs increase by around 64p per day.

It says it will provide extra support for those affected by the current cost of living crisis.

The Consumer Council estimates that the average SSE customer will see price rises of £248 per year.

Speaking when the rise was initially announced, Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability at the Consumer Council said that while consumers understand the price increases are due to global problems, "it doesn’t make it any easier for people to pay their bills."

