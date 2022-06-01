A Belfast man accused of killing his best friend will be “haunted” by what was a tragic accident, a court heard on Wednesday.

David Conville suffered a serious head injury during an alleged assault last Friday at Abingdon Drive in the south of the city.

The 34-year-old was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Monday morning.

Edward James Kelly, 30, of Felt Street in the city, is in custody charged with Mr Conville’s manslaughter.

He appeared remotely at Belfast Magistrates’ Court for a brief hearing where defence solicitor Denis Moloney confirmed he was not seeking bail at this stage.

No further details about the circumstances surrounding the alleged altercation were disclosed.

But as Kelly sat head bowed, Mr Moloney told District Judge Ted Magill: “This was nothing more than a tragic accident (involving) his very best friend.

“Your worship will see from the defendant’s demeanour that this matter will haunt him.”

Kelly was remanded in continuing custody to appear again later this month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.