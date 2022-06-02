Play Brightcove video

JUBILEE

Celebrations will be taking place across Northern Ireland today to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The parties and events are set to run through the weekend with many people enjoying a double bank holiday celebrating her Majesty's 70 years on the throne. A number of beacons will also be lit later to mark the historic occasion.

HONOURS

Former first minister Arlene Foster says she's 'thrilled and delighted' after being made a Dame in the Queen's birthday honours. She's one of 100 honours recipients from Northern Ireland.

Patricia Donnelly, who led the Covid-19 vaccination programme here, has been made an OBE - while the Orange Order's grand secretary Rev Mervyn Gibson will become an MBE.

MAYOR

Sinn Fein councillor Tina Black is the new Lord Mayor of Belfast, following a meeting of the council last night. She takes over from Alliance councillor Michael Long.

Ms Black says she hopes to celebrate the diversity of the city during her year in office.

NEWCASTLE

After years in the planning - Newcastle has its own 'big wheel' attraction.

The Mourne Eye stands at an impressive 80 feet tall with a 360-degree view of an area of outstanding natural beauty. It's hoped it will help bring tourists to the Co Down coast this summer.

FOOTBALL

It's a big night for Northern Ireland. They'll take on Greece at Windsor Park in the Nations League. Kick-off is at 7.45pm.