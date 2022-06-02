Kyle Lafferty admits he had doubts over his Northern Ireland future

Play Brightcove video

Kyle Lafferty has admitted he had doubts over his international future.

Part of the senior set up since he was 17 and second on the male goalscoring charts behind David Healy, Lafferty said he was "a bit shocked" to not have been selected for a Northern Ireland squad since last September after opting to play for a club side in Cyprus.

But after returning to Scotland where he helped Kilmarnock gain promotion back to the Scottish Premiership, and was nominated for Scottish Championship Player of the Year, he has earned a recall to the international set-up.

"When I spoke to Ian the last time I was in camp he told me if I went abroad I wouldn't be part of his plans, and to be fair he kept to his word" Lafferty explained.

"It didn't work out for me in Cyprus but I hit the ground running at Kilmarnock and now that I'm back into the squad I'm hungry."

Baraclough added: "I want people proving me wrong if they aren't picked. Kyle's a top finisher and we have to get him in positions to score, he has to realise his game is different now to what it was seven or eight years ago so he's got to adapt to that."