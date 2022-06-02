There will road closures across Belfast during the extended bank holiday due to Jubilee celebrations and sporting events. Street parties will be held in honour of the Queen's 70th year on the throne, and these are scheduled to take place from Thursday June 2 to Sunday June 5.

Thursday also sees the start of Northern Ireland's Nations League campaign in Windsor Park. Disruption is expected from 6pm - 10.30pm in the Boucher Road, Tate's Avenue and Lisburn Road areas of the city. Donegall Pass will be closed on Friday 3 June between 12pm-6pm for a Jubilee event.

Friday also sees the URC quarter-final at the Kingspan Stadium as Ulster take on Munster. Disruption is expected in that area of the city between 6pm to 10.15pm.

Traffic will be impacted between 7-8pm on Friday evening on the Newtownards Road and Albertbridge Road areas while the Ballymacarratt Band Parade takes place. On Saturday June 4th there will be road closures on Royal Avenue from 10.15am-11.45am and on the Shankill Road from 1pm to 6pm for Jubilee events.

The Blacks Road will be closed from 1.45pm to 5.15pm due to the Suffolk Band Competition. On Saturday evening there will be a band parade from 7pm-9.15pm on the Woodstock and Ravenhill Road areas and traffic disruption is expected. Finally, on Sunday June 5 there will be a Jubilee service at St Anne's Cathedral, and motorists are advised that disruption is possible in that area from 1-5pm.

