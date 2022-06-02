Play Brightcove video

Head of Northern Ireland's Covid-19 vaccination programme has spoken to UTV News of her pride in receiving an OBE in this year's Honours list.

"After all the effort of the vaccination programme, and that amazing team that just pulled everything together, it's very humbling because I know it's a privelege."Mrs Donnelly was keen to stress that while she led the efforts, there was "leadership right through Health Trusts, general practice, community pharmacy and all those volunteers".

She said the OBE is a recognition of the programme as a whole, and of the collective effort that went into the vaccination scheme.

