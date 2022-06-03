Linfield FC has sacked a volunteer coach after the club says he was involved in a video on social media which appears to show a group of people mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey.

In a statement, the Belfast club condemned the "offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful and insulting chanting that is taking place" in the footage.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

The teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

In the social media video a number of people appear to sing about the murder of Mrs McAreavey.

A statement on the club website reads: "Linfield FC has today been made aware of a deeply offensive video in circulation on social media in which the involvement of a coach at our girls’ Academy can be clearly identified."The coach in question has been contacted and notified that his voluntary association with the club has been terminated with immediate effect."Linfield FC condemns the offensive, sickening and deeply hurtful and insulting chanting that is taking place on the online video and this club wishes to disassociate itself totally from the unacceptable behaviour that has understandably caused major upset and offence to the Harte/McAreavey families who have suffered terribly since the loss of their daughter/wife several years ago."Linfield FC will not tolerate behaviour among any of our personnel that falls short of the standards that the club expects and as has been illustrated on this occasion, the club will act swiftly and decisively against any individual whose conduct falls short of the standards that are required."The club added: "Linfield FC apologises to the Harte/McAreavey families for the hurt that has been caused to them by the offensive actions of one of our now former coaches."Linfield FC is totally opposed to sectarianism, bigotry, racism, prejudice and all forms of discriminatory behaviour and there can be no place within this club for any of these forms of offensive and unacceptable behaviour."In a statement issued this morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are aware of the video posted online and are examining the content to determine if any offences may have been committed."