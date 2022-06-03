The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has condemned a video on social media which appears to show a group of people mocking the murder of Michaela McAreavey as "utterly abhorrent".

UTV understands the video was recorded at an Orange Hall.

A spokesman for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said: “The video currently circulating on social media relating to the murder of Michaela McAreavey is utterly abhorrent and the Orange Institution condemns the content without reservation.

"The behaviour of those involved and their actions have no place in our society and certainly do not reflect the ethos of our organisation.

“The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has instigated an inquiry into the incident and if any of those involved are found to be members of the Institution, they will face disciplinary proceedings.”

In a statement issued this morning a PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are aware of the video posted online and are examining the content to determine if any offences may have been committed."Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

The teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

In the social media video a number of people appear to sing about the murder of Mrs McAreavey.

Sinn Fein MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone Michelle Gildernew tweeted: "Thank you to everyone who reported this to me tonight.

"A beautiful young woman was murdered on honeymoon & this is how loyalists "celebrate" the Queen's jubilee.

"I have reported this to the PSNI & will be taking further action."

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty wrote on social media: "Fist pumping, table banging, clapping, laughing, jeering - singing a song about the shocking murder of one of the most beautiful people you could ever meet.

"It's so sick and shameful. Thinking about the Harte family who've been so strong and dignified. They do not deserve this."

DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley said: "This is wrong on so many levels. I remember the utter devastation felt by all following the tragic killing of Michaela McAreavey.

"My thoughts are with the McAreavey and Harte family circles and I condemn this vile video."

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said on Twitter that the video was "absolutely abhorrent, disgusting and shameful".

UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler said he was "absolutely appalled and disgusted" at the video.

TUV leader Jim Allister tweeted: "The video glorying in the murder of Michaela McAreavey is beyond disgusting, bringing shame and dishonour on all associated with such loathsome behaviour."

Alliance MLA Kate Nicholl posted: "Very few things shock me, but the hatred displayed in the video of men singing & laughing about the horrific murder of a young woman is incompressible. How her poor family must feel. I have reported to the police."