The Earl and Countess of Wessex have visited Northern Ireland to join Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Edward and Sophie visited Belfast, where the royal couple joined members of the public at a 1950s-themed celebration on Royal Avenue in the city.

The event marked the third day of festivities to mark 70 years since the Queen’s reign began.

The pair travelled to Belfast and Bangor during their NI tour.

They met groups of performers, including the Belfast Busking Band, and heard stories of the city’s diverse communities over the last 70 years, explored through fashion, photography, music and dance.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex meet local children during a Platinum Jubilee celebration in Belfast. Credit: PA

The earl also met older members of the local community, brought together by Age Friendly Belfast to share their memories and experiences.

Meanwhile, the countess joined in with special jubilee craft activities, making crowns and corgis with school children, before viewing a showcase of fashion through the ages.

The couple also tried a Belfast Bap, visited stalls at the retro jubilee market, and watched a community dance group perform a routine that celebrates the last seven decades.

The royal couple then headed off to their second engagement of the day and travelled to Bangor, Co Down.

On the beachfront of Bangor, which has newly been awarded city status, the Earl and Countess of Wessex joined members of the public to celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee at a vintage, seaside funfair.

After viewing vehicles from the last 70 years, The Earl visited a 1950s pop-up diner, where he was able to try his hand at pulling a pint of Guinness.

The Wessexes cook omelettes with French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli during their visit to Bangor. Credit: PA

After successfully pulling a pint, he served it to a local customer.

Meanwhile, the Countess was put through her paces at a 50s and 60s dance demonstration.

The pair also met the winner of a local Platinum Jubilee Pudding Competition, along with Royal Navy sailors and RNLI crew.

To end their visit, the couple went head-to-head in a cooking contest, chaired by professional chef Jean-Christophe Novelli.

The Wessexes both cooked up some scrambled eggs, with Mr Novelli declaring them joint-winners.

