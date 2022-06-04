The widower of Michaela McAreavey has spoken out after a video appearing to mock her death was posted on social media.

The Irish-language schoolteacher was murdered on the couple's honeymoon in Mauritius, after returning to their hotel room alone and disturbing a burglary.

In a social media video that emerged this week, a number of men appear to sing about the murder of Mrs McAreavey.

The clip has sparked widespread outrage in Northern Ireland and beyond, as well as across the political spectrum.

Posting on Twitter, John McAreavey wrote: “Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity. Hate can hurt, but never win.”

He finished the post with a heart emoji.

Two men have since apologised for their involvement in the video.

Politicians united to condemn the footage on Friday, while the Orange Order said an inquiry had begun, and called the clip “utterly abhorrent”.

In a statement issued through the PA news agency, two of the people involved, John Bell, who UTV News understands has been sacked as a volunteer coach by Linfield, and Andrew McDade, from Portadown, offered an apology for their actions.

Calling it a matter of “deep shame and regret”, the two men have promised to write a formal letter of apology to the Harte and McAreavey families and to make a donation to a charity of their choice.

Who was Michaela McAreavey?Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on 10 January, 2011.

The Co Tyrone teacher, who had married husband John just 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

On Saturday morning (4 June), Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council announced they had been made aware a member of staff was allegedly involved with the video.

“While we acknowledge that the behaviour undertaken was carried out in a private capacity, beyond the control of the Council, we wish to reassure the public that we are treating this matter with the utmost seriousness, and have launched an internal investigation,” the council said in a statement.

It added: “We would like to express our sincere sympathy to the McAreavey and Harte families at this distressing time.”

