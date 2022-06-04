Play Brightcove video

Nathan Hanna presents UTV Live for Saturday 4 June 2022

ROYAL VISIT

The Earl and Countess of Wessex have carried out two engagements in Northern Ireland as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Prince Edward and Sophie were in Belfast and the new city of Bangor on Saturday.

MCAREAVEY VIDEO

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is to launch an investigation after claims a member of staff was allegedly involved in a video mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey. Mrs McAreavey was murdered on her honeymoon in Mauritius in 2011. Minister of State for Northern Ireland Conor Burns has condemned the footage. Meanwhile, Portadown Football Club has removed a sponsor board of an individual identified in the video.

ULSTER RUGBY

Ulster are through to the semi-finals of the United Rugby Championship after an emphatic 36-17 victory over Munster on Friday night. Stewart Moore got two tries, while John Cooney, James Hume and Nick Timoney also crossed the white wash at the Kingspan Stadium. Ulster will face Edinburgh or the Stormers in the last four.

NORTHERN IRELAND FOOTBALL

Northern Ireland will look to get their Nations League campaign back on track when they travel to Cyprus tomorrow. Ian Baraclough's side lost 1-nil to Greece in their opening game on Thursday night meaning they've not won any of their 11 matches in the competition.

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND FOOTBALL

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland were in Nations League action today.

They lost 1-nil to Armenia in Yerevan. Next up for Stephen's Kenny side is a home game with Ukraine on Wednesday.

ANTRIM GAA

Antrim have lifted the Joe McDonagh Cup. The Saffrons edged past Kerry 5-22 to 4-24 at Croke Park to clinch the second-tier hurling title.