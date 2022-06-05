A man in his twenties has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked at a house in Newtownards.

Detectives are appealing for information following the assault in the early hours of Sunday (5 June).

The man was inside a property in the area at the time when up to nine people are believed to have arrived in two vehicles.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Cargin said: "It was reported just before 1.25am that a man had been seriously assaulted in the Movilla Road area.

"The victim, who is aged in his 20s, exited the property, where he was assaulted, sustaining serious injuries.

"He was taken to hospital for treatment."

Police investigating the incident have appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time or who has information, including dashcam or other footage, to contact them.