Justice Minister Naomi Long has condemned "blatant sectarianism and misogyny" after a video appearing to mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey emerged.

The video, which emerged on social media earlier this week, has received widespread condemnation from across Northern Ireland and beyond, as well as across the political spectrum.

Newylwed Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on 10, January 10, 2011, on her honeymoon.

The Irish-language school teacher, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte, of Co Tyrone.

In the social media video, a number of men appear to sing about the killing.

Ms Long told UTV News on Sunday (5 June): “I have spoken to the Chief Constable, who has assured me the PSNI is now examining the video clip and deciding what offences, if any, have been carried out, as part of their investigation.

"It’s important they are now allowed due process to do that,” she continued.

Justice Minister Naomi Long

“The video sent a wave of revulsion right across all sections of our community. The blatant sectarianism and misogyny on display sickened anyone who saw it to their core.

"This was clearly not a one-off or one person. It was a room full of people singing a song they clearly knew the words to and which they had sung before.

“It begs the question as to just how routine this behaviour is and it sadly overshadowed what generally had been a very positive time in terms of other community engagement events.

The Orange Order has opened an inquiry into the video.

A spokesman for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said earlier this week: “The video currently circulating on social media relating to the murder of Michaela McAreavey is utterly abhorrent and the Orange Institution condemns the content without reservation."

It continued: " The behaviour of those involved and their actions have no place in our society and certainly do not reflect the ethos of our organisation."

The murdered teacher's husband, John McAreavey, issued a message declaring hate can "never win" in response to the video.

Hours after the video emerged, two men apologised for their involvement, while Linfield Football Club sacked a club volunteer allegedly involved in the video.

Construction supplies company Norman Emerson Group also issued a statement to say it was looking into the alleged involvement of an employee and said a "full and thorough internal investigation" is under way.

The clip is now subject of a number of investigations, including by the PSNI.

On Saturday Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council announced it had launched an internal investigation over an employee's alleged involvement in the video.

The council said it will treat the matter with the "utmost seriousness".

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...