Play Brightcove video

Sarah Clarke presents UTV Live on Sunday 5 June 2022

MCAREAVEY VIDEO

The Justice Minister has spoken to the chief constable after a video mocking the death of Michaela McAreavey emerged.

UTV understands the video was recorded at an Orange Hall. Mrs McAreavey was murdered on her honeymoon in Mauritus in 2011.

Naomi Long said the PSNI is deciding what offences if any have been carried out and it is important they are allowed due process to do that.

In a statement the Alliance leader said the video had caused revulsion across the community, and that the blatant sectarianism and misogyny on display sickened anyone who saw it to their core.

She added that she felt it was not a one-off, as a room full of people clearly knew the words.

ASSAULTS

A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Newtownards.

Police say the incident was reported just after 1:25 this morning on the Movilla Road. The man was inside a property at the time when up to nine people arrived in two vehicles. The victim then went outside where the attack happened.

In Ballymena, a man in his 50s was also taken to hospital after being assaulted in the early hours of Saturday morning. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

TAXI DRIVER ATTACK

A taxi driver has sustained injuries after a passenger held a knife to his neck in north Belfast during the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened after the driver took a male and female passenger to Cranbrook Court. The male passenger then produced two knives and demanded money. The driver was taken to hospital for treatment.

JUBILEE CITY HALL ILLUMATION

Belfast City Hall is due to be lit up purple later tonight to mark the Queen's platinum jubilee in the culmination of four days of festivities to celebrate 70 years since her Majesty's coronation.

1000s of people across Northern Ireland have been attending street parties and picnics of their own as part of a Big Jubilee Lunch campaign.

NI FOOTBALL

Northern Ireland's dismal form in the Nations League has continued. They drew nil-nil away to Cyprus - stretching their run without a win in the competition to 12 games.

Glentoran winger Conor McMenamin came on in the second half to make his international debut.

Armagh knocked out Tyrone in the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Credit: Inpho

GAA

Tyrone's reign as All-Ireland Senior football champions is over.

the Red Hand county were beaten 1-16 to 1-10 by Armagh at the Athletics Grounds in a first round qualifier. Aidan Nugent got the Orchard County's goal.