Police have launched an investigation after a passenger held a knife to a taxi driver's neck and demanded money.

The incident happened after the driver took a male and female passenger to Cranbrook Court, north Belfast.

The male passenger then produced two knives, before the pair ordered him to hand over money.

The driver was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident during the early hours of Sunday morning (5 June).

Detective Sergeant Young said: "It was reported at around 3.50am that a taxi driver had collected a male and female passenger a short time earlier and taken them to the Cranbrook Court area.

"On arrival, the female passenger exited the vehicle but the male produced two knives and held them to the driver's neck, before demanding money.

"There was a struggle inside the vehicle, during which the victim, aged in his fifties, sustained a number of injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

"The suspect was described as being approximately 30 years of age, of medium build and tall. He was also described as wearing a baseball cap and a dark-coloured tracksuit, with a face mask.

"Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and we would appeal to anyone with information to contact police on 101 quoting reference 416 of 5/6/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.