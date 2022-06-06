Armagh defeat All-Ireland Champions Tyrone to set up Donegal clash

Armagh defeated All-Ireland champions Tyrone at the Athletic Grounds 1-16 to 1-10 to set up a second round qualifier with Donegal next weekend.

Despite Conor McKenna's early goal the Red Hands struggled to build momentum whereas Armagh came to life after conceding the goal.

Aidan Nugent's 14th minute goal was a sign of things to come.

Despite only leading by one at half-time, Armagh built on their advantage in the second period, four unanswered points helped them into a six point lead.

Tyrone just couldn't get going, and struggled to deal with Armagh, as for the hosts it is a day that will live long in the memory as they got the better of their neighbours and All-Ireland champions.

"It is a special day to beat the All-Ireland Champions in your own backyard," said Aiden Forker.

"We're really delighted, our big players stood up today and we'll not look beyond next week."

The Orchard county head to Clones on Sunday to face Donegal in a repeat of this year's Ulster Championship quarter final.