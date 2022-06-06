Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Northern Ireland - how the milestone was celebrated
This report contains flashing images
It was a weekend of Royal festivities in parts of Northern Ireland - as thousands celebrated The Queen's Platinum jubilee.
From beacon lighting to street parties and tea dances... people of all generations came together to mark an anniversary never seen before for a British monarch.
