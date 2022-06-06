Skip to content

Queen's Platinum Jubilee in Northern Ireland - how the milestone was celebrated

This report contains flashing images

It was a weekend of Royal festivities in parts of Northern Ireland - as thousands celebrated The Queen's Platinum jubilee.

From beacon lighting to street parties and tea dances... people of all generations came together to mark an anniversary never seen before for a British monarch.

Earl and Countess of Wessex visit Northern Ireland to celebrate Queen's Jubilee

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.