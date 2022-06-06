Jury sworn in for trial of two men accused of murdering homeless man

A jury was sworn in on Monday to hear the trial of two men accused of murdering a homeless Polish man four years ago.

Appearing at Antrim Crown Court, 20-year-old Caolan Michael Johnston and Adrian Kozak, 21, are jointly charged with the murder of Piotr Krowka on a date unknown between 30 March and 4 April 2018.

The 36-year-old was last seen alive at about 9pm on March 31, 2018 before police found his badly beaten body in a disused parochial house on 3 April.

Thanking the jury panel for their attendance, trial Judge Patricia Smyth said the hearing would take up to four weeks once it formally begins on Wednesday.

Releasing them until then, she warned the jury not to conduct their own internet research on the case or anyone involved in it, highlighting to them that such instances had happened in England “and prison sentences flowed” for the jurors concerned.

Johnston, from The Fort in Maghera and Kozak, from Garvey Wood in Ballymena, were freed on continuing bail.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.