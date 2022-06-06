A man has attended hospital after a petrol bomb attack on a Belfast home.

It happened on Sunday evening in the Estoril Park area.

Police received a report at around 11.50pm that a petrol bomb had been thrown at the front window of the property.

The fire was extinguished and scorch damage caused to the window frame.

SDLP North Belfast Councillor Paul McCusker is providing support to the family. He condemned the attack.

"This was a terrifying experience for the resident, his family and neighbours," he said. “Those responsible have caused significant damage and have left a family frightened about their safety. There is no place for this in our community and the people who carried out this attack aren’t wanted here. “I am supporting the family in their appeal for information from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious at around midnight on Sunday night. Please come forward to police as soon as possible.”

A PSNI statement said: “Our investigation is underway and anyone who was in the area or who may have noticed any suspicious activity or has dashcam footage that can assist us to contact 101 quoting reference number 2173 05/06/22.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org."