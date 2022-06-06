Monday's headlines: Muckamore Abbey inquiry, cost-of-living and GAA

Play Brightcove video

Muckamore Abbey abuse inquiry

A public inquiry into allegations of abuse by staff at Muckamore Abbey Hospital is to get underway.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced the establishment of a inquiry back in September 2020. In a statement he said the patients and families deserve the truth of what happened. It'll be chaired by veteran barrister Tom Kark QC, with hearings due to last until December. A criminal investigation into allegations of abuse at Muckamore is also ongoing.

Cost of living crisis

The SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has written to the leaders of the Stormont parties urging them to back emergency legislation to tackle the cost of living crisis. Hundreds of millions of pounds of funding remains unspent as it cannot be distributed without a functioning Executive. However the proposal requires the Assembly to nominate a speaker, something the DUP are refusing to do until the Northern Ireland Protocol is changed.

Newtownards assault

A man in his 20s has suffered serious injuries after being assaulted in Newtownards. It happened early just after 01:25 on the Movilla Road. The man was inside a property at the time when up to nine people arrived in two vehicles. The victim then went outside where the attack happened.

GAA

In GAA and Tyrone's reign as All-Ireland Senior football champions is over. The Red Hand county were beaten 1-16 to 1-10 by Armagh at the Athletics Grounds in a first round qualifier. Aidan Nugent got the Orchard counties goal. Meanwhile, Antrim's hurlers are celebrating after lifting the Joe McDonagh Cup at Croke Park. They edged past Kerry 5-22 to 4-24 to clinch the second-tier title.

Northern Ireland draw

Northern Ireland's wait for a win in the Nations League has stretched to 12 games. They drew 0-0 away to Cyprus last night.