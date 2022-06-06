Muckamore Abbey inquiry begins public hearings

The inquiry into the alleged mistreatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey hospital has begun its public hearings.

The inquiry began work back in October 2021, with a remit to investigate allegations of abuse and neglect of patients at the hospital, "between 2 December 1999 and 14 June 2021".The launch of the inquiry followed years of revelations about the way patients were allegedly treated at the hospital by staff.

Here UTV News outlines the background to the Inquiry and the situation at the hospital.

Muckamore Abbey Hospital treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health problems.

These are some of the most vulnerable people in Northern Irish society and have some of the most complex needs of any patients dealt with by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust. In 2017, the BBC first published reports of allegations of mistreatment of residents at the hospital.

Proceedings on Monday started with an opening statement by chairman Tom Kark QC.

He previously played a key role in the 2010 inquiry into avoidable deaths at Stafford Hospital.

Following a lengthy police investigation into claims of patient abuse at the facility, which is operated by the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust, it was announced last year that a number of people are to be prosecuted for alleged mistreatment of patients.

It has been described as the UK's largest ever police investigation into the alleged abuse of vulnerable adults.

Speaking ahead of the first day of public hearings, Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said he trusts the inquiry will provide the answers needed.

"I have no doubt that the inquiry proceedings will be a harrowing experience for all those affected by the abject failure of care at Muckamore. It will also be deeply distressing for everyone who works in health and social care in Northern Ireland," he said.

"I believe it is appropriate today for me to publicly reiterate my previous apology on behalf of the health and social care system to all the patients and families who have been so badly let down.

"As I stated in September 2020 when I announced my intention to establish an inquiry, patients and families need more than apologies.

"They deserve the truth on what has happened and how it was allowed to happen. I trust that this public inquiry will provide the answers that are required.

The inquiry is taking place in Belfast city centre.