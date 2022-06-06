'Highly-experienced' Northern Ireland rider Davy Morgan has been killed during the second race day at the Isle of Man TT.

The 52-year-old, from Co Down, died following an incident on the final lap of the first Supersport Race of 2022.

Morgan is the third competitor to die at this year's TT following the deaths of Olivier Lavarel and Mark Purslow.

The Isle of Man TT organisers said in a statement: "It is with a heavy heart that the Isle of Man TT Races can confirm that Davy Morgan, 52, from Saintfield, Northern Ireland, was killed in an incident on the third and final lap of the first Supersport Race of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.

"The accident occurred at the 27th Milestone on the mountain section of the Course.

"Davy was a highly-experienced TT competitor, having contested every TT since his debut inthe 2002 Production 600 Race, and today’s Supersport Race was his 80th TT start.

"Davy’s TT's career included a 7th -place finish in the 2006 Senior TT and a career-best 5th -place finish in the 2008 Lightweight TT.

"Davy had recorded 49 finishes which included 25 top-twenty results, and his previousperformances had earned him 14 Silver Replicas and 30 Bronze Replicas. His best lap aroundthe TT Mountain Course was at an average speed of 125.134mph which he set in the 2010Senior TT.

"The Isle of Man TT Races pass on their deepest sympathy to Davy’s partner Trudy, his family, loved ones, and friends."

