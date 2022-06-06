A public inquiry into allegations of abuse by staff at Muckamore Abbey Hospital is to begin on Monday.

The County Antrim facility treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health problems.

It is at the centre of a separate major police investigation into allegations that vulnerable patients were abused by staff.

Veteran barrister Tom Kark QC will chair the inquiry.

Ahead of it starting, Health Minister Robin Swann acknowledged that the process will be difficult for those affected by the 'failure' of care.

Muckamore Abbey Hospital. Credit: PA

"I welcome the fact that opening statements at the Muckamore Abbey Hospital Inquiry will start today," he said.

"I have no doubt that the inquiry proceedings will be a harrowing experience for all those affected by the abject failure of care at Muckamore. It will also be deeply distressing for everyone who works in health and social care in Northern Ireland.

"I believe it is appropriate today for me to publicly reiterate my previous apology on behalf of the Health and Social Care system to all the patients and families who have been so badly let down.

"As I stated in September 2020 when I announced my intention to establish an inquiry, patients and families need more than apologies. They deserve the truth on what has happened and how it was allowed to happen. I trust that this public inquiry will provide the answers that are required."