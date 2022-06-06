Play Brightcove video

Vicki Hawthorne reports from outside the Orange Hall

This is the Orange Hall in Dundonald where the social media video about murdered honeymooner Michaela McAreavey was filmed.

It was recorded at a Northern Ireland Centenary event more than a week ago.

The footage showed people singing a song about the death of Mrs McAreavey in 2011.

A spokesman for the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland said on Friday that “the video currently circulating on social media relating to the murder of Michaela McAreavey is utterly abhorrent and the Orange Institution condemns the content without reservation".

They added: "The behaviour of those involved and their actions have no place in our society and certainly do not reflect the ethos of our organisation.

“The Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland has instigated an inquiry into the incident and if any of those involved are found to be members of the Institution, they will face disciplinary proceedings.”

Police investigating the video have said they will be sending a file to prosecutors "in due course".

On Sunday one man attended a police station voluntarily for interview.

Police said their investigation into the matter was continuing.

It comes as three men who apologised after the incident expressed concern about being subject to a "public witch hunt".

Over the weekend there was widespread political condemnation and the sacking of a man from a construction firm in Co Londonderry following the chant about Mrs McAreavey.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Our investigation into this incident is ongoing.

"On 5 June we interviewed one male who attended voluntarily for interview. A file will be prepared for review by PPS in due course."

A statement from JWB Consultancy on behalf of John Bell, Andrew McDade and Richie Beattie said a PSNI investigation under the Communications Act had commenced but it said it was "unclear how the elements of such an offence would be made out".

The 27-year-old teacher was strangled in her room at the Legends Hotel in Mauritius on January 10, 2011.

Mrs McAreavey, who had married husband John 10 days earlier, was attacked after she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

The video has been widely condemned across the political landscape.

In the latest statement, the men said they would not be confirming or denying who had been interviewed by police, insisting that anyone subject to criminal investigation was entitled to privacy.

In the statement the men, who have resigned from the Orange Order, reiterated their "complete shame and regret for their involvement in the incident".

It insisted there was no intent to broadcast the chant on social media and it was "incidentally streamed" on Facebook Live.

"In any event, regardless of whether broadcast or not, the relevant behaviour is not acceptable in any section of our society either in public or private," said the statement.

The statement said anyone facing investigation was entitled to due process and also anyone facing potential employment sanction was entitled to statutory protections in employment law.

"This is becoming a public witch hunt, inclusive of repeated death threats and there is a growing social media mob who appear to have lost all grip on reality," the statement added.

"It is time now to draw a line under this vile incident and allow any investigations to take their course."

Responding to the incident, John McAreavey tweeted last week: "Michaela was a vessel of love, courage and dignity. Hate can hurt, but never win."

Meanwhile, a Coleraine engineering firm has confirmed that it has released one of its employees over the video.

SJC Hutchinson said the actions in the video were 'abhorrent' and 'divisive', confirming that the recently employed man no longer held a position at the company.

