Tributes are being paid to a teenager from Northern Ireland who died in a road collision in Australia.

Max Boggs, from the Eglinton area of Co Londonderry, died following a two-car crash on Saturday in Cobden, Victoria.

It is understood the 18-year-old had been living and working in Australia.

City of Derry Young Farmers Club posted: "The members of City of Derry YFC are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Max Boggs.

"We would like to pass our sincerest condolences on to Ryan and family. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the larger circle of family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

"Max was a popular young man in our rural community and will be sorely missed by all."

Eglinton Primary School said: "It is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of our former pupil, Max Boggs.

"We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his entire family and in particular his siblings and family members in school."

It is has been reported that two other people, also believed to be from Ireland, had been travelling in the same car and suffered serious injuries.

In a Facebook post, Max's father Ryan said: "Max, you weren’t just my son you were my right arm. My best friend and my first born you made me proud every day. Best big brother ever. Love you son sleep well."

It is understood that police are continuing to investigate the collision.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital as a precaution.

