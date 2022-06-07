DUP MP Robinson challenges Sinn Féin MP Hazzard over office name

Play Brightcove video

DUP MP Gavin Robinson has challenged Sinn Féin’s Chris Hazzard over the naming of his office.

He made the remarks while discussing how to eradicate sectarianism in Northern Ireland during an appearance on View From Stormont and in the aftermath of the Michaela McAreavey social media video.

Mr Hazard refused to be drawn in the matter.

The South Down MP's office is named after IRA men Peter McNulty and Paul Magorrian.

McNulty (47) was killed in a premature bomb explosion during an attack on Castlewellan RUC station on January 26, 1972, while Magorrian (21) was shot dead by the Army in Castlewellan on August 14, 1974.