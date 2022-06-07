Play Brightcove video

From flute bands to GAA teams, Irish Language Groups to LGBT campaigners, Cllr Graham Warke threw open the door of the Mayor’s parlour to everyone.

Cllr Warke visited every community he was invited to, going where very few DUP Mayor’s had gone before.

His term in office ended at Derry City and Strabane District Council’s AGM and so did his time in the DUP.

Cllr Warke announced he was leaving the party to focus on, “Reconciliation and building bridges.”

Cllr Graham Warke at Irish Language Week

Speaking to UTV Cllr Warke described his Mayoral year as one of the best of his life.

“It didn’t matter where I was going, what corner of the city or the district, the welcome was there from all communities and it blew me away.”

Cllr Warke believes his decision to quit the DUP will not come as a surprise to anyone who has watched how inclusive he tried to be in his role as First Citizen.

However, he has thanked the DUP for giving him the opportunity to become Mayor and insists he hasn’t fallen out with the party.

A spokesperson for the DUP says the party wishes Graham well.

Cllr Graham Warke with the Foyle Down Syndrome Trust

Cllr Warke says he has a vision of working to bring communities together and create a city which can provide more opportunities for young people.

He doesn’t believe his outlook has a home in a political party and he will continue as an independent councillor.

His year as Mayor was praised across the political divide as Cllr Warke handed the chains of office over to Sinn Fein Cllr Sandra Duffy.

Cllr Warke says his biggest achievement was raising over £50,000 for Foyle Downs Syndrome Trust which he chose as his Mayor’s charity.

