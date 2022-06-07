The family of Corey Aughey say they’ve been overwhelmed by the support they’ve received since his death.

The six-year-old died in a tragic pool incident at a hotel on the Spanish island of Majorca on Sunday.

He was treated at the scene by paramedics who reportedly carried out CPR for nearly half an hour. He was later taken to hospital where he died.

“Following the tragic death of our beloved son, Corey Aughey, we have been overwhelmed by the immense support provided by the local community.

“The volume of messages of condolences from right across the community has provided us with some comfort in these extremely difficult circumstances.

“We would ask that our family are given the time and space to grieve privately following the loss of our beloved son.”