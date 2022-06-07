Firmus energy customer in Belfast are to see their gas bills rise by more than £22-a-month after the provider announced a further price hike.

The company has put it down to increased prices in global wholesale gas and comes into effect on July 1.

On average, customers will spend an extra £5.68 each week.

It is the second price rise the supplier has introduced within the space of a couple of months for its Belfast customers.

A 37% increase in bills came into effect on May 3.

Then, the Consumer Council said around 47,000 customers were affected and they would see an increase in bills by around £330 a year.

The announcement comes in the midst of a nationwide cost-of-living crisis with petrol, diesel and some supermarket items also going up in price.

Niall Martindale, Interim Managing Director of Firmus said the increase were beyond the company's control.

"Sustained increases in wholesale commodity costs continue to affect the market and unfortunately we have no choice but to reflect these increases in our tariffs," he said.

"Energy prices have increased across the board with similar rises in the cost of home heating oil, coal and electricity.

"We know this is not welcome, however, tariffs are set as a direct consequence of prices on the global market and are completely beyond our control. We are committed to reducing tariffs as soon as the market crisis subsides and enables us to do so.

"We appreciate it’s a very difficult time for many and we urge any of our customers who need further support to call our dedicated local team to discuss ways in which we can help. firmus energy previously supported the Department for Communities Energy Payment Support Scheme and we stand prepared to engage with Government on any future initiatives."