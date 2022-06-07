A 21-year-old man has been killed after being struck by a lorry on the main Belfast to Dublin road in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Gardaí say the pedestrian was hit on the N1 at Carrickarnan between Newry and Dundalk.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, who is in his 30s, was unhurt.

The N1 road, the main link between Belfast and Dublin, remains closed.

The Traffic Information and Control Centre says the road is closed at the Cloghoge junctions with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad between midnight and 12:30am are being asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.